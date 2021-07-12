Union minister Reddy visits National Archives of India

Culture, Tourism and DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the National Archives of India (NAI) on Monday and said preserving the history of the country is a ''commitment'' and not just a job.

Accompanied by MoS Meenakshi Lekhi, Reddy took stock of the record management, preservation and digitalisation activities at the NAI.

Advertisement

He visited the research room, the old repository, the preservation room, the old building of the NAI and said he had the opportunity to behold one of the richest and exquisite collections of India's non-current records, which stand testament to the country's glorious history and culture.

The minister, who took charge on July 8, said the NAI is one of the largest and prestigious centres of archives in the world and holds records running into 80 crore pages, 57 lakh files and 1.2 lakh maps among others.

''It is important to preserve these records for future generations. I appreciate the preservation work of the important agreements of the Government of India, foreign treaties and documents related to personalities and the work of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and documents pertaining to Buddhist culture, which has also been done well by the NAI,'' he said.

Reddy said the history of all the great men associated with the freedom struggle will be digitalised in the context of the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav''.

''In the coming year, this will be available on the portal. I want to thank the officials involved in this excellent maintenance of historic documents. These will be immensely helpful for students and researchers to know the history of the country. After the digitisation is complete, it will be a whole new experience. Preserving the history of India is a commitment and not just a job,'' he said.

Reddy further said the work of digitisation of these records is taking place and in the context of the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of independence, it will pick up pace.

''This is a mega project so that the people of the country and the world can easily access the archival material, which will be available on the records portal. This will be of educational value and contribute to awareness generation as well,'' he added.

The minister also assured everyone that the government is the custodian of all records at the NAI and would ensure their complete safety during the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The NAI building was recently in the news after the government clarified that it was a heritage building and will not be demolished as part of the Central Vista project. The annexe, however, will make way for a new, bigger building as part of the Central Vista project, to be built on a vacant plot close to the NAI on Janpath, according to officials.

''Visited the National Archives at New Delhi this morning where I had the opportunity to behold one of the richest & exquisite collections of the Govt of India's non-current records, which stand testament to India's glorious history & culture. A must visit for all!'' Reddy tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)