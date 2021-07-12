Left Menu

Almost 30,000 posts in Assam Police lying vacant: CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:43 IST
Almost 30,000 posts in Assam Police lying vacant: CM
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 30,000 posts in various levels of Assam Police are lying vacant, including 15,248 vacancies since 2016, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a query by Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Durga Das Boro, Sarma said a total of 29,948 positions are lying vacant.

Out of the 15,248 posts lying vacant since 2016, 4,537 have to be filled up through promotions in future, the chief minister said.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said 10,711 vacant posts in the police are required to be filled up through direct recruitment and steps are being taken in that direction.

In addition to these, 1,109 fourth grade and 13,591 posts in lower divisions are also lying vacant in the Assam Police, he added.

The process for filling up vacancies through direct recruitment has started after getting necessary approvals from the government, Sarma said.

In a discussion on the police force during the Question Hour, the chief minister said the state government has decided to raise 10 commando battalions, which will have operational jurisdiction near their camps, unlike the existing normal battalions of Assam Police.

Without giving further details, he said that the proposed commando battalions can be posted along the inter- state borders to prevent encroachment and other activities from the other sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021