Results of MBBS exams out after Lt Governor intervenes

Puducherry, July 12 (PTI): Pondicherry University on Monday released the results of the final year MBBS course after the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Tamilisai Soundararajan intervened following representation by students.

A press release from the office of the Lieutenant Governor said the delay of publication of results was caused after students on July 10 put forward to Soundararajan their hardship of appearing for NEET to do PG course and also internship post-MBBS.

The release said the Lieutenant Governor, also the Chief Rector of the University, intervened and ensured publication of the results of the first year MBBS students too.

The varsity delayed the results citing the pandemic situation, the release added.

The final year MBBS exams were held in March/April.

The students belong to medical colleges affiliated to the Puducherry University.

