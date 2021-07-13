Left Menu

MP: Tiger injured in fight shifted from Pench to Bhopal's Van Vihar

Incidentally, T-11 was rescued in June, 2018 as well after getting injured in such a fight, the official informed.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:25 IST
MP: Tiger injured in fight shifted from Pench to Bhopal's Van Vihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old tiger injured in a clash with another big cat some days ago in Pench Tiger Reserve was shifted on Tuesday to Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Information of the tiger, officially called T-11, moving near Avarghani village in Khawasa buffer zone was received in the intervening night of July 9-10, and a patrolling team finally spotted it on Monday in a resort campus, said Pench Tiger Reserve Field Director Vikram Singh Parihar.

''A medical examination found T-11 to be very weak, with injuries on the neck and shoulders. It is suspected that the male tiger sustained them in a fight with another adult tiger. Incidentally, T-11 was rescued in June 2018 as well after getting injured in such a fight,'' the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021