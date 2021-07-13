Left Menu

Mumbai: BMC extends COVID-19 vaccination for people travelling abroad to six days

This concession of three additional days will be applicable till August 31, the civic body stated in a release.Earlier, beneficiaries travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics were allowed to get their jabs only from Monday to Wednesday at the seven designated vaccination centres in the city and suburbs.Now, people in these categories can get their shots on any day from Monday through Saturday, the BMC said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:11 IST
The COVID-19 vaccination for people travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics, which was earlier restricted to three days a week, has now been extended to six days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. This concession of three additional days will be applicable till August 31, the civic body stated in a release.

Earlier, beneficiaries travelling abroad for higher studies or work and athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics were allowed to get their jabs only from Monday to Wednesday at the seven designated vaccination centres in the city and suburbs.

Now, people in these categories can get their shots on any day from Monday through Saturday, the BMC said. The civic body has also reduced the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine for students going abroad and brought it down to 28 days from 84 days.

