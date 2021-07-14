Cabinet nod to continuation of National Ayush Mission as centrally-sponsored scheme
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the National Ayush Mission as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for another five years till 2026, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.
The scheme would continue from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026 with a financial implication of Rs 4,607.30 crore to be spent during the period.
Thakur told reporters that the scheme involves the expansion of the Ayush sector to promote the holistic health of Indians.
He said under the scheme, old and traditional medicinal systems would be promoted and Ayush wellness centres, medical colleges, hospitals and dispensaries set up and upgraded.
He said the Cabinet also approved change of nomenclature and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) as North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cabinet may soon clear proposal for govt guarantee to bad bank
Karnataka COVID restrictions may be eased after July 5; CM says will discuss with Cabinet members
Spain's Cabinet approves draft of transgender rights law
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Myanmar in medical research
Cabinet approves Rs 6.29-lakh cr COVID-19 relief package announced by FM