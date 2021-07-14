Himachal Pradesh board declares Class 12 results
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Wednesday declared results of Class 12, with this years pass percentage at 92.77.Last year, 76.07 per cent students had cleared the exams. Pushpender from Kullu secured 500 marks out of 500 and stood first while 31 students scored 99 per cent marks. A total of 1,00,799 students were evaluated this year.
Last year, 76.07 per cent students had cleared the exams. Pushpender from Kullu secured 500 marks out of 500 and stood first while 31 students scored 99 per cent marks. Education board Chairman Dr S K Soni said the result was prepared on the basis of the performance of students in Class 11, practicals, internal assessment, first and second term exams, pre-board exams and the English paper, which was taken by the board before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic this year. A total of 1,00,799 students were evaluated this year.
