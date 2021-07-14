Athena Global Technologies launches 'Tutoroot' Ed-tech Platform

Hyderabad, July 14 (PTI): Athena Global Technologies on Wednesday announced its entry into the Ed-tech industry through the launch of its subsidiary 'Tutoroot' (www.tutoroot.com) Tutoroot technologies has developed an in-house 'LEARN' personalised platform that provides access to Live interactive classes, adaptive assessments, live simulations, subject demo videos and courseware for students preparing for IIT-JEE, NEET, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE & IB curriculum, a press release from the city based firm said.

The company has plans to enter international markets and will be launching its services by the end of 2021.

Some of the key features of Tutoroot include top-notch and highly experienced IIT qualified faculty and Adaptive Courseware offers personalized learning paths to each student, based on data analyzed through assessments that helps students to improve in their weak areas, among others, it said.

With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, almost all schools had to shut down physical classes.

This has triggered new ways of learning and accelerated the process of adoption of 'online education' as a viable mode of learning, the release said.

