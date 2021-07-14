Left Menu

Athena Global Technologies launches 'Tutoroot' Ed-tech Platform

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:45 IST
Athena Global Technologies launches 'Tutoroot' Ed-tech Platform
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, July 14 (PTI): Athena Global Technologies on Wednesday announced its entry into the Ed-tech industry through the launch of its subsidiary 'Tutoroot' (www.tutoroot.com) Tutoroot technologies has developed an in-house 'LEARN' personalised platform that provides access to Live interactive classes, adaptive assessments, live simulations, subject demo videos and courseware for students preparing for IIT-JEE, NEET, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE & IB curriculum, a press release from the city based firm said.

The company has plans to enter international markets and will be launching its services by the end of 2021.

Some of the key features of Tutoroot include top-notch and highly experienced IIT qualified faculty and Adaptive Courseware offers personalized learning paths to each student, based on data analyzed through assessments that helps students to improve in their weak areas, among others, it said.

With the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, almost all schools had to shut down physical classes.

This has triggered new ways of learning and accelerated the process of adoption of 'online education' as a viable mode of learning, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021