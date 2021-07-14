33 Rohini Jail inmates receive skill training certificates

Thirty-three inmates of the Rohini Jail here on Wednesday received their certificates for four months' skill training in electrical trade, officials said. Jail officials said a function to distribute the certificates was organised on the prison complex. The training was imparted by NGO Jan Shikshan Sansthan Prayas (JSSP) under the Skill India Campaign of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, they said. The function was chaired by Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, while retired IPS officer Amod Kanth, who is also the chairman of JSSP, was the chief guest.

According to a statement released by the Delhi Prisons Department, speaking on the occasion, Goel emphasised on the importance of learning new skills and encouraged the inmates to enhance their knowledge and expertise by attending vocational training being organised by the prison administration from time to time.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)