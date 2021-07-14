Left Menu

33 Rohini Jail inmates receive skill training certificates

Thirty-three inmates of the Rohini Jail here on Wednesday received their certificates for four months skill training in electrical trade, officials said. The training was imparted by NGO Jan Shikshan Sansthan Prayas JSSP under the Skill India Campaign of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 21:44 IST
33 Rohini Jail inmates receive skill training certificates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-three inmates of the Rohini Jail here on Wednesday received their certificates for four months' skill training in electrical trade, officials said. Jail officials said a function to distribute the certificates was organised on the prison complex. The training was imparted by NGO Jan Shikshan Sansthan Prayas (JSSP) under the Skill India Campaign of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, they said. The function was chaired by Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, while retired IPS officer Amod Kanth, who is also the chairman of JSSP, was the chief guest.

According to a statement released by the Delhi Prisons Department, speaking on the occasion, Goel emphasised on the importance of learning new skills and encouraged the inmates to enhance their knowledge and expertise by attending vocational training being organised by the prison administration from time to time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021