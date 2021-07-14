Maha govt making mockery of education system: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at the Maharashtra government over several issues related to students, like "exorbitant" fees charged by private schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic and "confusion" in the curriculum, and said the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation was making a mockery of the education system.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government must settle the fee-related issues at the earliest to ensure that schools toe the line.

He also claimed that the government is yet to devise a strategy on reopening schools post-COVID-19 pandemic. "The Bombay High Court has on several occasions questioned the state government's education policy. However, the government is making a mockery of the education system. It has always turned a blind eye to these scathing remarks putting the future prospects of students at stake," he said.

Upadhye also pointed out that recently the high court had asked the state government if it was making a mockery of the education system. "But instead of reforming the education policy, the government seems to be ignoring it. The government is yet to devise a strategy on reopening of schools post-pandemic," he said.

"Exorbitant fees charged by private schools, the confusion in the curriculum, the evaluation pattern for students writing their exams for Classes 10 and 12, among other issues. Hence, the question arises as to whether the chief minister of the state is really concerned and serious about the woes about education in the state," Upadhye said.

He also claimed that as there are no clear directives, the managements of different schools are charging exorbitant fees and exploiting the parents. As the government has failed to pay the fees for students from financially weak sections, certain educational institutions have refused admissions to such students despite the Right to Education being in force, he said.

"The lackadaisical attitude of the government is negatively affecting the students. The basis on which the Grade 12 examinations are to be assessed is yet unclear. The CBSE has already devised its own evaluation pattern, but our state education department is not ready with any such methodology. Students have to suffer due to the inefficient government regulations," the BJP leader said.

