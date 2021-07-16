New code for pastoral care of domestic tertiary to be in place from Jan 2022

A new code of practice for the pastoral care of domestic tertiary and international students will be in place from January next year, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today

The code, which makes clear that creating an environment that supports learning and wellbeing is a shared responsibility between tertiary providers, students, whānau and the wider community, will be in place from 1 January 2022.

"The introduction of the new code will further support the wellbeing and safety of domestic and international students," Chris Hipkins said.

"Having positive wellbeing and care is essential for young people to get the most out of their tertiary education experience when they're on campus or in university halls.

"Releasing the new code is a big step towards improving student experiences. It also reflects this Government's commitment to creating a New Zealand where all people feel safe, have equal access to opportunities and do not experience discrimination."

The code builds on the existing Interim Code and International Code by strengthening the requirement for a whole-of-provider approach with learners at the centre. There are no changes to requirements for schools in New Zealand that host international students.

"The Education and Workforce Committee Inquiry into student accommodation underscored the need for an inclusive and supportive tertiary sector," Chris Hipkins said.

The new code responds to the issues raised at Committee and clearly lays out the expectations that tertiary and international education providers must meet to support the wellbeing and safety of those in student accommodation and within their wider learning environment," Chris Hipkins said.

Officials continue to work on a new dispute resolution scheme to resolve financial and contractual disputes between domestic tertiary learners and providers which will be in place by 1 January 2022. This scheme will sit alongside the scheme already in place for international students.

"The new code is central to creating a genuinely learner-centred education system that values our tertiary and international students, as signalled in the new Tertiary Education Strategy," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)