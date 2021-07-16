NIIT partners Sushant University to offer courses in BFSI, IT

Skills and talent development company NIIT on Friday said it has partnered with Sushant University for courses in BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and IT. NIIT Ltd has entered into a partnership with Sushant University to offer their upcoming batches of Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA) and Bachelors in Technology (B Tech) in Computer Science, specialisations in Banking and Finance, and StackRoute – Full-Stack Product engineering, respectively, a statement said.

The partnership aims to deliver future-ready programmes to improve the learning and employability of fresh graduates and empower them with the necessary skills, to become Day 1 job ready industry professionals, it added.

“The future-ready programmes have been introduced by NIIT with a profound understanding of the changing job roles in today's fast-paced economy. Through this strategic tie-up with Sushant University, we aim to provide relevant skill sets to aspiring graduates and make them job-ready professionals, meeting the talent requirements of the industry,” NIIT Ltd EVP and Business Head (Skills and Careers Business) Abhishek Arora said.

The students opting for BCA and B Tech in Computer Science at Sushant University in the admission year 2021 will have an option to enrol for these specialisations that will be delivered during the second and third year of their degrees. The specialisation programmes will be delivered virtually to learners via interactive instructor-led sessions. The sessions are led by qualified industry professionals and experienced faculty at NIIT, imparting hands-on learning techniques, industry exposure and job training. Additionally, it includes webinars with industry professionals in every semester of the degree, the statement said.

On successful completion of the programmes, the learners will be provided with full placement assurance and receive certificates from NIIT, it added.

“At Sushant University, we are focused towards providing specialised courses to students that help them advance in their career.

“We are delighted to enter into a partnership with NIIT, to introduce programmes that will prepare the students towards challenging global career opportunities and make them day 1 job-ready professional,” Sudipto Sarkar, Dean School of Engineering and Technology at Sushant University, said.

