Left Menu

MPSC aspirant's suicide: Maha CM assures family of help

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:43 IST
MPSC aspirant's suicide: Maha CM assures family of help
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his government will help the sister of MPSC aspirant Swapnil Lonkar, who had committed suicide in Hadaspar in Pune recently, to complete her education and take up a job.

Lonkar, who had cleared the MPSC preliminary and main examinations, had hanged himself after decrying the delay in the final interview and subsequent appointment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thackeray told Lonkar's parents and sister the suicide was unfortunate and that they would have to remain strong.

While the Sena has given the family Rs 5 lakh, on Thursday, minister Eknath Shinde and Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe had given Rs 11 lakh.

Gorhe's office also said she had repaid a bank loan taken by the family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021