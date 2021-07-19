Govt to set up Indian Institute of Heritage at Noida

Left Menu

19-07-2021
The government has decided to set up the Indian Institute of Heritage at Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Culture Minister Kishan Reddy told Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Reddy said this will impact higher education and research in the field of rich Indian heritage and its conservation, leading to Masters and PhD courses in History of Arts, Conservation, Museology, Archival Studies, Archaeology, Preventive Conservation, Epigraphy and Numismatics, Manuscriptology as well as conservation training facilities to in-service employees and students of the institute.

It is being set up as deemed to be university by integrating Institute of Archaeology (Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology), School of Archival Studies under National Archives of India, New Delhi, the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC), Lucknow, National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology (NMICHM) and Academic Wing of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi.

These will become various schools of institute.

''The Indian Institute of Heritage will be a world-class university that will focus on conservation and research in India's rich tangible heritage, while offering research, development and dissemination of knowledge, excellence in education of its students and activities associated with heritage that contribute to the cultural, scientific and economic life of India. This will be a standalone institution of its type in the country,'' Reddy said.

