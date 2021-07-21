Left Menu

WBCHSE asks schools to issue admission notice for class 11 from July 22

From August 16 to 31, the said schools should proceed with the admission process of students from other institutions.Hundred per cent of about 10,79,749 candidates passed the Madhyamik Pariksha this year based on a 5050 per cent evaluation formula of past performance as exams could not be held in the pandemic situation.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Wednesday asked schools to issue admission notice for Class 11 from July 22, two days after results of Madhyamik Pariksha were announced.

Council president Mahua Das said in a notice that after starting the process, the higher secondary schools should first complete the admission of their students from August 2 to 14. From August 16 to 31, the said schools should proceed with the admission process of students from other institutions.

Hundred per cent of about 10,79,749 candidates passed the Madhyamik Pariksha this year based on a 50:50 per cent evaluation formula of past performance as exams could not be held in the pandemic situation. Ninety per cent of the total candidates secured first division marks.

