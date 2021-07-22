Veranda Excel, India's Most Comprehensive CA Coaching Program, Launched

CHENNAI, India, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kalpathi AGS Group owned, Veranda Learning Solutions, today announced the launch of Veranda Excel, one of India's most comprehensive Chartered Accountancy (CA) coaching programmes. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has designed the CA exams to set a high bar for a person to become a qualified Chartered Accountant. Veranda Excel will extend the Veranda 360 (Comprehensive Online Coaching) model to help students preparing for these CA exams.

At Veranda Excel, students will learn from the best tutors' detailed lectures, attend daily live sessions for solving doubts, and take daily tests to ensure they retain what they learn. They will get access to more than 1500 hours of high-quality lectures and 20,000 practice questions - including chapter tests, mid-term exams, and mock exams. Veranda Excel will provide a detailed Daily Study Plan to guide students on completing these activities well ahead of their CA exams.

From high-quality studio recorded lectures, to live doubt solving sessions to personalized study plans, Veranda Excel has everything a student needs to prepare for the CA exams. Multiple scholarship programmes are being offered to ensure that maximum benefit from a course is available, accessible and affordable to all.

To commemorate CA Day this month, Veranda Excel is offering the Foundation program at Rs 4999/- and each group of Intermediate & Final at Rs 5999/- and Rs 6999/-, respectively as a limited period offer.

Students may log on to www.verandaexcel.com for more information.

The key features of Veranda Excel include: • Integrated daily study plan • Daily doubt-clearing live sessions with CA Advisors • One-on-one sessions with faculty members after every chapter • Students will get to practice repeatedly - with more than 20,000 mock questions.

• Daily Tests, Chapter Tests, Mid-term Tests, Mock Exams, and RTP-MTP analysis.

• Veranda Excel's integrated Daily Study Plan helps the students to complete the syllabus in in a timely manner.

• Over 2000 hours of Foundation/Inter/Final Video Lectures for students to learn & understand every concept.

Suresh Kalpathi, CEO, Veranda Learning Solutions, said, ''ICAI has set rigorous standards to ensure high quality of CAs. Syllabus is vast and students typically struggle to get through after attempting multiple times. Veranda Excel is our effort to help aspiring CAs to fulfil their dream. Through Veranda Excel, we seek to bring Veranda's 360 degree integrated coaching approach to CA exam preparation. We have handpicked the best tutors from across the country and I am sure their lecture videos will inspire and better prepare the students for one of the toughest exams in the country.'' About Veranda Learning Solutions Veranda Learning Solutions, the new ed-tech venture from The Kalpathi AGS Group, is India's first comprehensive 360-degree online education platform. Veranda is building a platform to offer training programs for competitive exams preparation in India, including State PSC, Banking/Staff Selection/RRB, IAS, and CA related exams apart from upskilling programs. Veranda is a unique online platform that combines the best of technology, processes, and methodologies that delivers high-quality content, seeking to be one of India's first to offer a comprehensive 360-degree education. Focused on academic outcomes for its students, Veranda adopts a multi-modal delivery system backed by a rigorous and disciplined learning framework.

