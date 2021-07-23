Left Menu

President approves appointment of vice chancellors to 12 varsities

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan had on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 22 posts of vice chancellors in central universities are vacant, out of which appointments to 12 posts have already been finalised by the Visitor.

The President of India, who is the Visitor to Central universities, has approved the appointment of vice chancellors in 12 varsities, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials.

''The VC appointments have been approved by the President for 12 central universities,'' an MoE official said. The universities include Central University of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad. Central university of South Bihar (Gaya), Manipur university, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur are also among the universities for which new VCs have been appointed. Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan had on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 22 posts of vice chancellors in central universities are vacant, out of which appointments to 12 posts have already been finalised by the Visitor.

