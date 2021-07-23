Adobe launches analytics curriculum developed with profs from Michigan, Wisconsin varsity

Analytics curriculum for higher education, a global program that supports the future workforce with in-demand data science skills developed in partnership with professors from University of Wisconsin, Michigan and Utah, has been launched by Adobe, officials said on Friday.

As part of the next generation of the Adobe Education Exchange, college instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics-- the industry-leading customer data analytics platform -- for free and get access to course curriculum with hands-on activities.

Advertisement

Professors from institutions, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Utah, and University of Michigan, partnered with Adobe to develop the curriculum, helping shape the programme to ensure it is easy to implement among any colleges or universities.

''In a short span of time, we have witnessed a transformation from a world with digital capabilities to a digital-first economy. While Adobe continues to drive digital adoption in organisations across all industry verticals in this new reality, we consistently hear how challenging it is for our customers to find the right talent,'' said Nitin Singhal, MD, Digital Experience Business at Adobe India. ''With this program, we aim to reinforce our commitment to digital empowerment and power the next generation of change makers. Introducing Adobe analytics in university and college curriculums will provide an opportunity for many young individuals to understand data and insights at a more comprehensive level, and help them take a confident stride towards careers they may not have considered and in becoming business leaders of the future,'' he added.

According to Neeraj Arora, Professor of Marketing, University of Wisconsin- Madison, the pandemic reshaped economies and exposed consumers to a digital-only reality, pushing organisations to transform themselves on a dime and seek new types of talent. ''The ability to deliver great digital experiences is absolutely crucial for corporations, government agencies, and small businesses alike,'' said Paul Hu, David Eccles Chair Professor, University of Utah. ''Data is a valuable asset in today's digital economy, and Adobe analytics curriculum for education will play a major role in helping students acquire skillsets that significantly broaden their career opportunities and development,'' he added.

The programme has four core modules that can be incorporated into any curriculum. Participants get access to a sandbox environment, which allows students to use Adobe analytics with rich demo data. It is meant to be self-paced, and instructors can pick and choose any of the modules to incorporate into their coursework. The modules focus on subjects, including data collection, data strategy and architecture, standard metrics and functionality and analysis workspace fundamentals. According to Sayalee Gankar, Vice Chancellor, DY Patil University, the pandemic has accelerated our shift to a digital-first world, pushing all - organisations, governments and educational institutions - to innovate and reinvent how they work, connect and learn.

''For future workforce, it is vital to learn how to use data and derive actionable insights from it. In the upcoming academic year, we are excited to introduce Adobe analytics as part of our curriculum in business and marketing programs like Master of Business Administration (MBA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Digital Marketing, and help build next gen skillsets in our students,'' Gankar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)