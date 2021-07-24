Olympiad Exam 2021: How & Why to Attempt the Exams?

Olympiads are a test of a student's conceptual understanding and problem-solving in an environment beyond the four walls of a classroom. Every year, thousands of students undertake Olympiads, conducted by one of the many Olympiad platforms, testing their abilities against their peers across the country.

Olympiads test analytical abilities, time management, conceptual understanding, and many other key learning skills. They also act as a benchmarking tool enabling students to assess their competence against their peers, nationally and internationally. It also provides students an early exposure to appear in competitive examinations.

So, what should be the preparation strategy for cracking Olympiads? 1. Understanding the examination pattern Understanding the examination pattern is of utmost importance. Students should go through the syllabus, evaluate the question format and the marking scheme and thoroughly acquaint themselves with the questions. One of the strategies is also to evaluate and learn from the previous years' question papers. 2. Study plan Creating a meticulous, timely, and detailed study plan is essential to crack any competitive examinations. Working backward from the examination date, students should create a study plan that works on their strengths and helps them overcome their weaknesses. It should incorporate all the topics and give students adequate time for revision. 3. Timely preparation With any competitive examination, time is of prime essence. Students should begin their preparations much ahead in advance to avoid any last-minute stress. Timely preparation also ensures full coverage of the syllabus and leaves enough time for revision. It also gives students the time to work on their weak areas so that they are fully ready to take on any topic in the examination.

4. Quality resources Learning from quality resources is of utmost importance. If students don't use the right resources, they will not be able to acquaint themselves with the examination pattern and best practices for answering questions. Practicing with updated resources instils confidence in students and reassures them that their preparation is on the right track. 5. Rigorous practice Rigorous practice ensures students are thoroughly attuned to the exam pattern, and their preparation is thorough. It reduces exam level anxiety and provides students the confidence to attempt questions of all types.

Oswaal One for All Olympiad Previous Years Solved Papers provide a variety of assessment types. It features assessment through three levels - Level 1, Level 2, and Achievers, making sure that students receive enough assessment depth during the course of their preparation. The book also features the latest sample papers with complete solutions.

Conclusion The Olympiads are a great way to encourage students to test their learning against their national and global peers. It also inculcates discipline and multi-tasking in a student.

