DRDO to fund incubation centres working on defence-related problems:Chairman Sateesh Reddy

The Defence Research and Development Organisation would fund incubation centers that work on defence-related problems, its Chairman G Sateesh Reddy has said.

The DRDO would also collaborate with universities on long-term projects, under the Directed Research Programme, for two or three decades, he said.

Sateesh Reddy, who was on a three-day visit to his home state, interacted with SRM University-AP Pro-Vice-Chancellor D Narayana Rao, Vice-Chancellor V S Rao, scientists, and faculty of the university.

He said fresh B. Tech graduates would be provided financial assistance of up to Rs one crore each for setting up incubation centers that could find solutions to defense-related problems.

''If these fresh graduates could rope in an industry as a partner, we can then extend financial assistance up to Rs 10 crore,'' he added.

DRDO has also started joint Ph.D. programs with universities and institutions across the country, wherein the defense body's scientists would act as co-guides.

Research scholars enrolled in the program would get an opportunity to work in DRDO labs during their tenure, Sateesh Reddy said.

The country's premier defense research organization has also started M.Tech programs in defense technologies jointly with the universities.

Apart from completing the course in the university, the students would get to do their project work in DRDO labs in the second year.

SRM Pro-Vice-Chancellor Narayana Rao said the DRDO was ready to collaborate with their university on a few projects relevant to their needs.

