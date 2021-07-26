Left Menu

Techie in Hyderabad held for misbehaving with daughter, son

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:57 IST
Techie in Hyderabad held for misbehaving with daughter, son
Hyderabad, Jul 26 (PTI): A software professional was arrested here for allegedly misbehaving with his daughter and son alongwith his friend, police said on Monday.

The man's wife, who now stays separately with their 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old-son, filed a complaint with police alleging that he alongwith his friend had misbehaved with their children by touching them inappropriately, they said.

Though the incident allegedly happened around three years ago, it was only recently that it came to light after the woman took the children to a medical centre for counselling when they behaved ''abnormally'', she said in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and the software professional was arrested while his friend is absconding, a police official said.

The children were sent for medical examination after police recorded their statements, police added.PTI VVK BN BALA VVK BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

