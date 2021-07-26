Left Menu

CM Yogi pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to the 1999 Kargil War martyrs and assured their family members that the state government will stand by them.Owing to the alertness, dedication and ultimate sacrifice of the brave jawans, all of us are not only experiencing freedom, but also living in a safe atmosphere.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:32 IST
CM Yogi pays tributes to Kargil War martyrs
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to the 1999 Kargil War martyrs and assured their family members that the state government will stand by them.

''Owing to the alertness, dedication and ultimate sacrifice of the brave jawans, all of us are not only experiencing freedom, but also living in a safe atmosphere. In May 1999, under a conspiracy of a neighbouring country, the Kargil War was imposed on the country. Various peaks in Kargil were captured, and the Indian Army was targeted.

''Despite adverse situations, in a span of two to two-and-half months, the brave jawans of India forced the enemy jawans to flee from there,'' he said at the Kargil Shaheed Smriti Vatika here.

''This day is a day of pride for us. Today, 22 years ago, in 1999, the enemy country was badly defeated, and the Indian Army once again made the presence felt of its courage and bravery,'' Adityanath said, and assured the family members of the martyrs that the state government will stand by them.

As many as 527 soldiers laid down their lives while over 1,300 suffered injuries during Operation VIJAY as the Indian Army repulsed an attack by Pakistani intruders in Kargil sector in 1999.

The chief minister also said, ''It is because of the alertness of the brave jawans that despite adverse circumstances, India is strongly defending its borders and foiling all the conspiracies against it. It is because of the hardwork of the brave jawans of India that 136 crore people of the country feel safe. Respecting the brave jawans is very important so that they do not feel demotivated.'' Adityanath said the first Sainik School in the country was started in Lucknow. Captain Manoj Pandey was from Sainik School, Lucknow, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil War, and was posthumously awarded with Param Vir Chakra --- the highest gallantry award.

''Hence, our government named the Sainik School, Lucknow after Captain Manoj Pandey. In Uttar Pradesh, there are four Sainik Schools, and the foundation stone of the fifth one has been laid in Gorakhpur,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021