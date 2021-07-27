Democracy has capacity to reconcile differences, bring out best of citizens' potential: President

President Ram Nath Kovind asserted on Tuesday that democracy has the capacity to reconcile all differences and bring out the best of the citizens' potential, saying Kashmir is ''happily'' realizing this vision.

''Democracy, I firmly believe, has within it the capacity to reconcile all differences and also the capacity to bring out the best of the citizens' potential. Kashmir, happily, is already realizing this vision,'' the president said in his convocation address at the Kashmir University here.

Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said the violence was never part of ''Kashmiriyat'', but became a daily reality.

''It was most unfortunate that this outstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence was broken. Violence, which was never part of Kashmiriyat, became a daily reality.

''It (violence) is alien to Kashmiri culture and it can only be termed as an aberration, a temporary one, much like a virus that attacks the body and needs to be purged. Now there is a new beginning and determined efforts regain this land's lost glory,'' he said.

The president said Kashmir is the meeting point of various cultures and it is impossible to write a history of Indian philosophy without referring to the region's contributions to it.

''One of the oldest manuscripts of the Rigveda was written in Kashmir. This is the most conducive region for philosophies to prosper.

''In medieval times, it was Lal Ded who showed the way to bring together various spiritual traditions. In the works of Lalleshwari, you can see how Kashmir provides the template of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence,'' he said, referring to Kashmir's revered poetess.

Kovind said almost all religions that came to Kashmir embraced the unique feature of ''Kashmiriyat'' that shunned orthodoxy and encouraged tolerance and mutual acceptance among communities.

''I take this opportunity to urge upon the younger generation of Kashmir to learn from their rich legacy. They have every reason to know that Kashmir has always been a beacon of hope for the rest of India. Its spiritual and cultural influence has left an imprint all across India,'' he added.

The president expressed confidence that the youngsters and the women of Kashmir will use democracy to build a peaceful and prosperous future.

''Democracy lets you build your own future, a peaceful and prosperous tomorrow. The youth and women especially have high stakes in it, and I am sure they will not let go of this opportunity to rebuild lives and rebuild Kashmir,'' he said.

Kovind said as Kashmir has turned a new leaf, exciting new possibilities are opening up.

''The whole of India is watching you with admiration and pride. Kashmiri youngsters are scaling new heights in a variety of sectors, from civil services exams to sports and entrepreneurial ventures.

''In September last year, during a consultation on the new National Education Policy, I had spoken of my dream. I wish to see Kashmir as a paradise on earth,'' he said.

The president said he is banking on the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of Kashmir to its rightful place as the crowning glory of the country.

''I am squarely banking on the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir to realize this dream, which I am sure will come true sooner than later. Kashmir is bound to acquire its rightful place as the crowning glory of India,'' he said.

Kovind said he was delighted to be in the land of great historical and cultural significance.

It has been called ''Rishi Vader'' or the land of seers and has always attracted spirituality seekers from far and wide, he said, adding, ''I feel blessed standing on this land, which is not only a reservoir of wisdom but is also endowed with unparalleled natural beauty,'' he said.

The president said close to three lakh students would receive their degrees on Tuesday.

''With more than 2.5 lakh bachelor degree holders and over 1,000 doctorates in the last eight years, the university has made remarkable progress,'' he added.

