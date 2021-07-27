"Creating mindset which refuses to accept dowry need of the hour"

Creating a mindset which refuses to accept the practice of dowry is the need of the hour, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a meeting of Vice Chancellors at the Raj Bhavan here to discuss varsity level campaigns against the dowry system.

The Governor also lauded the LDF government's move to posting Dowry Prohibition Officers in all districts and at state level and the decision to make employees sign an undertaking on not taking or giving dowry.

''What we need is to take public awareness to such a level that social sanctions are built against dowry.

The fear of such a social stigma should deter people from demanding or giving dowry,'' the Governor said.

Pointing out that Universities have a great role in the matter, he suggested two affidavits from students against dowry one at the time of admission and the second while receiving the degree.

''Social evils begin in the mind. Defence against them should also begin in the minds. The mission of universities is to mould minds,'' he said.

Suggestions from VCs included sensitization by including the topic in the compulsory modules and mandatory non-credit and MOOC courses, conduct of awareness programmes in colleges, formation of Social Justice Forums, linking of anti-dowry affidavit with the National Academic Depository.

The Governor had observed a day long fast at the Raj Bhavan on July 14 to create social awareness against the practice of dowry and end atrocities against women and urging people to root out the menace.

On July 16, Khan had met some VCs and suggested that students and parents sign a bond, saying they will not engage in the practice of dowry during the time of admission into colleges and before receiving their degrees.

