DSEU extends last day for registration to August 17

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University DSEU has extended the last date of registration for its programmes to August 17 in view of the delay in class 10 and 12 results, its vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said on Tuesday.The university will admit 6,000 students in the first round, of which 4,500 will join diploma courses and 1,500 will join degree courses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has extended the last date of registration for its programmes to August 17 in view of the delay in class 10 and 12 results, its vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said on Tuesday.

The university will admit 6,000 students in the first round, of which 4,500 will join diploma courses and 1,500 will join degree courses. It has 12 job-oriented bachelor programmes, including BA in digital media, business management, data analytics and aesthetics and beauty.

''Given that exam results have been delayed, Class 10 and Class 12 results have been delayed, DSEU has decided to extend the date of registration. Now the date has been extended to August 17,'' the vice-chancellor said in a video posted on the university's official Twitter handle.

Vohra had earlier told PTI that the university is logging 30,000 visitors on its website daily.

''At least 5,000 registration forms have been filled while 16,000 students have started the registration process but not completed it,'' she had said earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

