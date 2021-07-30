Left Menu

Pondy CM hails Centre's nod for reservation for OBCs in medical courses

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:48 IST
Pondy CM hails Centre's nod for reservation for OBCs in medical courses
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday hailed the announcement of 27 per cent quota for OBCs in the All-India Quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses.

In a release, the Chief Minister said the Centre's announcement earmarking the quota in undergraduate and post graduate medical and dental courses 'would ensure social justice.' Students belonging to the OBCs and EWS would be greatly helped by this measure by the Centre, he said.

The Centre on Thursday announced a 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021