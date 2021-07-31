Kerala govt launches "Let's Go Digital" project for higher edu institutions

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 31 (PTI): After schools, the higher education institutions will adopt digital path for studies in Kerala as regular classes are not possible due to the continuing threat of the COVID-19 spread.

The state government recently formed a special committee to implement the digital education in higher education institutions including colleges and universities.

Advertisement

The Higher Education Department issued orders to implement the ''Let's Go Digital'' project and setting up a committee for the same, an official statement said here.

The 19-member committee, chaired by Higher Education Minister R Bindhu, would have eminent academicians Rajan Gurukkal and Saji Gopinath as vice chairpersons and additional chief secretary V Venu as convener.

The panel would ensure the Learning Management System (LMS), based on Moodle (an open source learning platform) , to all institutions, would provide the necessary Cloud to impart training to teachers and students in digital learning and to set up smart classes in all institutions, it said.

The committee would begin its operations soon, official sources here added.

The government had already made the 'digital reopening' of the state-run and aided schools in the state in June by launching online classes through its KITE-Victers channel as the institutions were shut due to the spread of the pandemic.

PTI LGK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)