Punjab to reopen schools for all classes from August 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 17:31 IST
Punjab to reopen schools for all classes from August 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab government on Saturday allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 as it further relaxed restrictions in view of declining COVID-19 cases.

The state government had allowed the reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 from July 26.

''All schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2. They shall follow proper protocols to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour,'' according to fresh guidelines.

The department of school education shall issue instructions in this regard, it stated.

The district authorities shall continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives on Covid-appropriate behaviour, the guidelines said.

Punjab has so far reported a total of 5,99,053 COVID-19 infections and 16,292 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

