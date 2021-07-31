Over 80 pc of class 10 Tripura board exam candidates declared passed

Altogether 80.62 per cent of regular candidates have passed the Madhyamik (class 10) examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) this year, its president said on Saturday.

The pass percentage is higher by 11.13 per cent compared to that in the previous year. The state government cancelled the Madhyamik Examinations in May in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and later an expert committee comprising statisticians, professors and school teachers was formed to devise a method of giving marks to the examinees.

"The Madhyamik examination pass rate this year is 80.62 per cent. Pass rates among ST and SC candidates were 75.62 per cent and 80.81 per cent respectively,'' TBSE President Dr Bhabatosh Saha said while announcing the results, There were 39,987 candidates in the regular category. Saha said that 76.64 per cent of students who registered for the exams from Tripura tribal council areas this year have passed. He said that 426 schools have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

All the 1066 schools in eight districts of the state were asked to provide marks based on the formula devised by the expert committee. The evaluation method was based on marks obtained by a candidate in various tests conducted by the school. Saha said that students dissatisfied with the result can apply for separate examinations and their tests would be taken only after the pandemic is over.

