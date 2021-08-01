Sinha reviews preparedness for Independence Day celebrations in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the planning and preparedness for the upcoming celebrations of Independence Day at a meeting with senior functionaries of the union territory administration at the Civil Secretariat here.

As the UT of J-K is celebrating 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' with full zeal and enthusiasm, the Lt Governor directed senior officers of the administration to ensure the celebration of Independence Day with the same grandeur and scale.

Sinha was directed for planning a series of events showcasing the patriotic ethos of the country, besides giving glimpses of a new and resurgent J-K treading the path of unprecedented progress and development along with the spirit of 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

Independence Day celebrations should rekindle the spirit of the freedom movement and the undying love of our freedom fighters for the country. We must show gratitude to the martyrs and unsung heroes of Jammu and Kashmir who laid down their lives for the nation, he said.

Sinha advised the nodal departments to follow the details of programmes designed by the Centre and plan similar events in the UT.

Laying emphasis on the coordination of various departments, the Lt Governor said departments of School Education, Higher Education, Culture, Youth Services and Sports and Mission Youth have an important role to play in the upcoming mega celebrations.

Giving suggestions for a comprehensive plan of the celebrations involving each and every citizen of the UT, the Lt Governor passed specific instructions to involve Panchayati Raj Institutions, an official statement said.

The Lt Governor directed Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department, to make arrangements for the celebrations at the panchayat and block level with the active involvement of public representatives and local people.

"Everyone must come together to build a new Jammu Kashmir and a new India under the majestic tricolour flying high. In the new Jammu Kashmir, the grass-root development must ensure that no person is left out of the journey of peace, progress and prosperity," he said.

Sinha directed the officers to organise the national anthem singing competition at the district and divisional levels and select the winners for the event at the UT level.

He also directed to hold sports and cultural events on the occasion. CEO, Mission Youth was directed to ensure that the youth clubs pledge to serve the people and spread awareness about the transformation taking place in the UT, the statement said.

Sinha asked the secretaries of School Education and Higher Education departments for observing the celebrations of Independence Day in every school, college, and the university of the Union Territory. "Teachers and students should celebrate the national festival following all Covid SoPs and other necessary protocols.".

Instructions were also issued to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on every government building and office of UT as per the Flag Code of India, besides making provisions of continuous water and power supply to every school, panchayat ghar and hospital in the UT, the statement said.

