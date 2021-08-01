Left Menu

Bengal govt launches portal for transfer of school teachers

The West Bengal government on Saturday launched a portal to bring transparency in transfer of teachers of state-run schools.The Utsoshree portal will enable teachers to see the update on their transfer applications, state education minister Bratya Basu told reporters. They will know the real-time update on their applications.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 00:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The West Bengal government on Saturday launched a portal to bring transparency in the transfer of teachers of state-run schools.

The 'Utsoshree' portal will enable teachers to see the update on their transfer applications, state education minister Bratya Basu told reporters. ''The entire process ranging from teachers' applications to transfer orders will be made online in a transparent and time-bound manner. They will know the real-time update on their applications. This will negate the possibility of a file being stuck somewhere without any reason,'' Basu said after launching the portal.

Those who are permanent employees and have worked in a school for at least five years can apply on the online platform for transfer, he explained.

The department also issued a toll-free and two WhatsApp numbers and an e-mail ID for those seeking the update on their requests.

Last week Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the government would come up with a portal to aid teachers for transfer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

