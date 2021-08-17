Nokia joins forces with UNICEF, Safaricom to digitally connect more Kenyan schools

Nokia has partnered with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Safaricom and the Kenyan Ministries of Education and ICT to connect nearly 90 Kenyan schools to the Internet, with a focus on rural areas as well as disadvantaged urban areas.

"With remote learning becoming the prevailing issue during the Covid-19 pandemic, the topic of digital equity takes center stage again, so we are excited that this collaboration will facilitate access to many students currently unconnected. This is an initiative we are very proud to be a part of and hope that it is a significant step to a brighter future for all those reaping its benefits," said Amr K. El Leithy, SVP, Middle East and Africa Market, Nokia.

Advertisement

The connected schools are using Nokia's FastMile 4G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband solution to provide reliable, high-speed connectivity delivered over Safaricom's 4G/LTE network.

Additionally, Nokia's meshed WiFi Beacon technology is used to boost the Internet signal in selected classrooms and computer labs. Easy-to-install and manage, the Nokia WiFi Beacons always select the strongest Wi-Fi channel and ensure that the client devices are connected in the best possible way, maximizing the end-users broadband experience.

Aimed at connecting the unconnected, the initiative's ultimate goal is to scale broadband connection to all Kenyan schools by 2030, as part of a Government initiative to provide equitable access to digital learning. Connecting schools to the internet will help improve digital literacy and skills amongst school children, especially at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has left children reliant on remote learning.