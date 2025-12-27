England Seals Historic Test Victory in Australia After 15 Years

England celebrated a historic victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, achieving their first Test win in Australia in 15 years. The team chased down 175 runs in the fourth Ashes match, winning by four wickets within two days.

Despite having already lost the Ashes series, England's performance electrified their fans. A tense moment arose when England was reduced to 165 for six, but Harry Brook and Jamie Smith steadied the ship, with the decisive run coming from leg byes off Mitchell Starc.

This win marks England's first test triumph in Australia since 2010/11. Veteran Joe Root emphasized the team's resilience, highlighting their ability to respond to challenges throughout the match. Australia's unexpected collapse left them in disbelief, with stand-in captain Steve Smith acknowledging England's superior play. The rapid pace of the match also resulted in significant financial implications, given the potential sell-out crowd.

