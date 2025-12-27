Left Menu

England Seals Historic Test Victory in Australia After 15 Years

England secured their first Test win in Australia in 15 years, defeating the hosts by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite having lost the Ashes series, England's performance was highlighted by key contributions from their batters in a match that saw rapid fall of wickets and intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 12:49 IST
England Seals Historic Test Victory in Australia After 15 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England celebrated a historic victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, achieving their first Test win in Australia in 15 years. The team chased down 175 runs in the fourth Ashes match, winning by four wickets within two days.

Despite having already lost the Ashes series, England's performance electrified their fans. A tense moment arose when England was reduced to 165 for six, but Harry Brook and Jamie Smith steadied the ship, with the decisive run coming from leg byes off Mitchell Starc.

This win marks England's first test triumph in Australia since 2010/11. Veteran Joe Root emphasized the team's resilience, highlighting their ability to respond to challenges throughout the match. Australia's unexpected collapse left them in disbelief, with stand-in captain Steve Smith acknowledging England's superior play. The rapid pace of the match also resulted in significant financial implications, given the potential sell-out crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in the Spotlight

Clash of Titans: Women's Hockey India League Kicks Off with Ranchi Royals in...

 India
2
Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

 Global
3
Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

 India
4
Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025