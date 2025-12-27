England Seals Historic Test Victory in Australia After 15 Years
England secured their first Test win in Australia in 15 years, defeating the hosts by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite having lost the Ashes series, England's performance was highlighted by key contributions from their batters in a match that saw rapid fall of wickets and intense competition.
England celebrated a historic victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, achieving their first Test win in Australia in 15 years. The team chased down 175 runs in the fourth Ashes match, winning by four wickets within two days.
Despite having already lost the Ashes series, England's performance electrified their fans. A tense moment arose when England was reduced to 165 for six, but Harry Brook and Jamie Smith steadied the ship, with the decisive run coming from leg byes off Mitchell Starc.
This win marks England's first test triumph in Australia since 2010/11. Veteran Joe Root emphasized the team's resilience, highlighting their ability to respond to challenges throughout the match. Australia's unexpected collapse left them in disbelief, with stand-in captain Steve Smith acknowledging England's superior play. The rapid pace of the match also resulted in significant financial implications, given the potential sell-out crowd.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Test win
- Ashes
- cricket
- Melbourne
- Ben Stokes
- victory
- Australia
- Joe Root
- Test match
ALSO READ
Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impressive Ashes Test Victory
England Ends Winless Streak in Australia with Thrilling Boxing Day Test Victory
Cricket Comeback: Josh Tongue Sparks England Triumph in Melbourne
Historic Ashes Victory: England Triumphs at MCG After 18-Match Drought
Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch