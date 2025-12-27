Saudi Prince Urges Yemeni Separatists to Withdraw Forces

In an appeal to calm rising tensions, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman called on Yemen's Southern Transitional Council to heed mediation efforts spearheaded by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His appeal underscores pressing efforts to restore peace in the region.

Prince Khalid emphasized the importance of the STC withdrawing its forces from camps in Yemen's eastern provinces, specifically Hadramout and Mahra, to cease hostilities and support diplomatic endeavors aimed at conflict resolution.

The prince's declarations, posted on X, aim to galvanize regional and international stakeholders in urging the STC to cooperate and ensure stability in Yemen.

