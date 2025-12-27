Left Menu

Saudi Prince Urges Yemeni Separatists to Withdraw Forces

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has urged the Southern Transitional Council of Yemen to heed mediation efforts by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The prince called for the STC to retract its troops from eastern provinces Hadramout and Mahra to de-escalate conflict.

Updated: 27-12-2025 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In an appeal to calm rising tensions, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman called on Yemen's Southern Transitional Council to heed mediation efforts spearheaded by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His appeal underscores pressing efforts to restore peace in the region.

Prince Khalid emphasized the importance of the STC withdrawing its forces from camps in Yemen's eastern provinces, specifically Hadramout and Mahra, to cease hostilities and support diplomatic endeavors aimed at conflict resolution.

The prince's declarations, posted on X, aim to galvanize regional and international stakeholders in urging the STC to cooperate and ensure stability in Yemen.

