Chennai hospital successfully performs surgery on teen with Scoliosis

The patient then reached out to our hospital and upon examination we decided to go ahead with the surgery and we instilled confidence in her parents, who were worried if she will ever be able to walk again, Dr Vignesh Pushparaj, Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, VHS, Chennai, was quoted as saying in the release.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The city-based Voluntary Health Services (VHS) on Wednesday claimed it has successfully performed surgery on a 15-year-old girl who was suffering from Scoliosis, a curvature in the spine.

The surgery was done free of cost, a release from VHS said, adding it extends similar benefits to such children, especially from a poor background.

Scoliosis is a curvature in the spine, which develops in children at any age. If not treated early, the condition can lead to complications like lung disease, poor quality of life, difficulty in walking, and severe back pain on exertion, the release said.

The affected girl developed a hunchback couple of years ago and eventually the condition worsened to an extent where she was unable to sleep flat, walk freely, and had breathing issues as well. ''Upon several consultations, surgery was not provided fearing the probability of lower-limb paralysis. The patient then reached out to our hospital and upon examination, we decided to go ahead with the surgery and we instilled confidence in her parents, who were worried if she will ever be able to walk again,'' Dr. Vignesh Pushparaj, Consultant Orthopaedic, and Spine Surgeon, VHS, Chennai, was quoted as saying in the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

