Sports Minister and HRD Minister launch nation-wide quiz on sports and fitness

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched a quiz on fitness and sports, ''the Fit India Quiz'', here.

The nation-wide quiz is aimed at creating awareness about fitness and sports among school-going children, while giving them a chance to compete on a national platform and an opportunity to win a total cash prize of more than Rs 3 crore for their schools.

''Mental fitness is equally important to physical fitness. The Fit India Quiz will inculcate mental alertness at a very early age and the quiz is a perfect way to simultaneously enhance sports knowledge,'' Thakur said.

The launch was also virtually attended by Tokyo Olympics medallists javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shuttler P V Sindhu, who were delighted by the initiative.

To participate, schools have will have to register on the link provided on the Fit India website between September 1 to 30 and nominate their students who will take part in the preliminary round at the end of October.

The winners of the preliminary round will then take part in the state round in December and the winners will then go on to participate at the national level in January-February.

