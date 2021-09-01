Assam CM lauds IIT Guwahati for its role in tackling COVID-19

Left Menu

The huge support and leadership role that IIT Guwahati has played to help our officials to contain the disease is very important and I acknowledge and thank Director Prof T G Sitharam for the immense contribution under his leadership, he added.The IITG , unlike the other IITs, is a byproduct of the historic Assam agitation and emerged out of the collective aspirations of the Assamese people and as such the institution has an incredible bonding with the people of the state, the chief minister said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday lauded Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) for its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The chief minister was addressing the 28th Foundation Day of the institute as the chief guest. From the initial stages of the pandemic, IITG has been providing sophisticated instruments to National Health Mission (NHM) to conduct COVID-19 testing, Sarma said. It also manufactured and commercialised all the coronavirus related kits in Assam along with an industry partner, he said. Appreciating research and COVID-19 related works of IITG, the chief minister said the media has been highlighting disinfectant drones, low-cost UVC LED based disinfection system and Data-Driven State-wise assessment of the coronavirus situation carried out by the institute. "The huge support and leadership role that IIT Guwahati has played to help our officials to contain the disease is very important and I acknowledge and thank Director Prof T G Sitharam for the immense contribution under his leadership'', he added.

The IITG , unlike the other IITs, is a byproduct of the ''historic Assam agitation and emerged out of the collective aspirations of the Assamese people and as such the institution has an ''incredible bonding with the people of the state'', the chief minister said. IIT Guwahati is the sixth Institute of the IIT fraternity and was established in 1994. ''I urge the institute to collaborate with the state to improve the standards of science and mathematics education, do more consultancy and enhance outreach activities so that the state government benefits from the expertise of IIT Guwahati faculty, students and alumni," he added.

Pointing out that IITG had realised the necessity of quick shift to virtual teaching, director T G Sitharam said, they are now considering reopening the campus for all students at the earliest. The institute is working towards taking up more virtual projects, and "our ultimate aim is to be able to supply water in every village of the Northeast region", the director said. PTI DG MM MM

