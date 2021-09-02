Left Menu

CBI books institute, its directors for alleged irregularities in conduct of JEE (Mains) exam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:05 IST
CBI books institute, its directors for alleged irregularities in conduct of JEE (Mains) exam
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its directors for alleged irregularities in the conduct of JEE (Mains) examination and carried out searches at 20 locations across the country on Thursday, officials said.

The searches were spread at various cities, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, they said.

The CBI has booked the institute, its directors, their touts/associates and staff posted at the examination centre and other unknown persons, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

''A case was registered on 01.09.2021 against a the private company and others, including its directors, three employees and private persons (conduits),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021