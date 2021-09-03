R&D Fair of all 23 IITs to be held in November 2021: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a virtual meeting with the Steering Committee constituted for organizing the R&D fair of all Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Minister of State for Education Shri Subhas Sarkar and Minister of State for Education, Shri Ranjan Kumar Singh; Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education along with senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.

While addressing the participants, the Minister said that the R&D Fair of all 23 IITs is scheduled to be held in the second half of November 2021 in commemoration of the 75th year of Indian independence under the aegis of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. He further said the fair will lead to better understanding and create awareness among Indian industry on the capabilities and the high technology readiness levels in the IITs.

Shri Pradhan stated that this R&D fair will create an enabling environment for cutting-edge research across the areas envisaged in NEP. The collaborative initiative by 23 IITs with Indian industries on developing innovations for the Indian and global markets would facilitate ease of living and augment the investment by alumni and industries in futuristic research in emerging technologies.

The Minister suggested prioritizing the focus areas for thematic sessions on energy systems, communication tools, waste management, integration of traditional knowledge in structural and architecture, spatial research etc.

Ten themes have been identified in focused areas and 72 projects brought out by 23 IITs on these themes will be shortlisted by the Committee. After due scrutiny, these projects will be presented before the audience in the 2-day mega event. The audience for the event shall include partners from Indian Industry and global institutions, Faculties of various CFTIs, Scientists from DRDO, ISRO, CSIR and ICAR, Students and Youths and Research Scholars.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, BoG IIT Madras; Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, IIT Hyderabad; Dr K. Radhakrishan, Chairman, Standing Committee for IIT Council; Prof Virendra Kumar, Director, IIT KGP; Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthy, Director, IIT Madras; Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT, Kanpur; Prof Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi; Prof T V Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati; Prof B.S.Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and Prof Subhasis Chowdhary, Director, IIT Bombay were present in the meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)