Left Menu

Goa athletic stadium to be renamed after Milkha Singh: Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:31 IST
Goa athletic stadium to be renamed after Milkha Singh: Sawant
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the athletic stadium at Bambolim village will renamed after ace athlete late Milkha Singh.

The chief minister further said the state government will also give names of Goan sportsmen to other stadiums in the coastal state.

Speaking at a gathering held to felicitate sportspersons at Campal Indoor Stadium here, Sawant said, "We will be naming Bambolim stadium after flying Sikh Milkha Singh.'' He further said that the state government has created sports infrastructure worth Rs 300 crore, which should be put to optimum use to nurture sporting talent in the state. The chief minister appealed to physical education teachers from schools and colleges and coaches attached to the Sports Authority of Goa to encourage students to take up sports activities for physical fitness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021