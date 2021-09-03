Left Menu

NeGD signs pact with National Law University Delhi, NLIU Bhopal to set up cyber lab

03-09-2021
The IT ministry's National e-Governance Division on Friday signed a pact with National Law University's Delhi branch and Bhopal-based National Law Institute University to establish a cyber lab to build capacity for cyberlaw, crime investigation and digital forensics.

The goal of the programme is to enable police officers, state cyber cells, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and judicial officers to acquire requisite skills to deal with cyber forensics cases efficiently and effectively, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement.

According to the announcement, each enrolled participant will undergo a practical training session and personal contact programme at the designated cyber lab to be set up in the campus of the National Law University (NLU) Delhi for facilitating this course.

''The proposed cyber lab will be equipped with Hybrid architecture, which supports both virtual as well as physical mode of capacity building in the areas of cyber law, cybercrime investigation and digital forensics,'' the statement said.

The proposed lab will have a training room capacity of 25 users and remote connectivity for 25 users each at a given time.

Other law schools and universities like National Law School of India University (Bengaluru) and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (Patiala) will be also on-boarded in hub-and-spoke model for future endeavours, the statement said.

''The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) will develop the e-content based on the support received from faculty members. NLIU, Bhopal, being the lead academic partner for the course, will award the PG Diploma Certificate to the participants who successfully complete the course,'' the statement said.

