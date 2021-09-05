Left Menu

TMCP organises rally to protest against expulsion of 3 Visva-Bharati students

They shouted slogans against Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty and demanded withdrawal of the notice related to the rustication of three students.The Calcutta High Court, in an interim order on Friday, directed that normal functioning be restored at Visva-Bharati with no demonstration anywhere within 50 metres of the institute, as protest outside the vice chancellors residence over rustication of three students was continuing.

Expressing solidarity with three expelled students of Visva Bharati, the Trinamool Congress students' wing on Saturday took out a rally in Santiniketan area in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Around 1,000 members of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad rallied from Dak Bungalow more, passed by the Poush Mela ground and reached a place, 50 metres away from one of the gates of the central university as per the direction of the Calcutta High Court. They shouted slogans against Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty and demanded withdrawal of the notice related to the rustication of three students.

The Calcutta High Court, in an interim order on Friday, directed that normal functioning be restored at Visva-Bharati with no demonstration anywhere within 50 metres of the institute, as protest outside the vice chancellor's residence over rustication of three students was continuing. TMCP leader Meenakshi Bhattacharya said, ''VC should immediately resign. We want democracy to be restored in Visva Bharati. He is gagging the voice of those who opposed to his ideas.'' TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal said there will be more agitation against VC if he does not revoke the expulsion notice.

The protesting students continued their sit-in, 50 metres away from the entrance of the institute, during the day.

