3 govt school students test positive for Covid-19

Three students of a Government Higher Secondary School at Sultanpet in the district tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Their students of the ninth standard had undergone tests three days ago, Health department sources said.

The test results were positive and the students were admitted to the ESI Hospital here, the sources added.

The department immediately disinfected the entire school premises to prevent further spread of the infection, after declaring a holiday.

