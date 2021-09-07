Left Menu

Niti Aayog VC calls for mitigation strategies to deal with climate change

Agriculture and the associated value chain have a crucial role to play in this regard, he said.According to the statement, the SoI focuses on technical collaboration between the two institutions to strengthen knowledge-sharing and policy development in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:48 IST
Niti Aayog VC calls for mitigation strategies to deal with climate change
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said the very real threat of climate change necessitates the development of mitigation strategies.

While the government will extend all possible support to such strategies, without the private sector developing and embracing climate-smart solutions, targets are unlikely to be met, he said in an official statement.

Speaking at an event in connection with signing of Statement of Intent (SoI) between Niti Aayog and Gujarat University, Kumar also emphasised the need to develop new business models and solutions across the economy.

''The very real threat of climate change necessitates the development of mitigation strategies. Agriculture and the associated value chain have a crucial role to play in this regard,'' he said.

According to the statement, the SoI focuses on technical collaboration between the two institutions to strengthen knowledge-sharing and policy development in India. The objective is to encourage and promote cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. The SoI is expected to give a thrust to India's efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

An MBA programme in agripreneurship and value chain management, offered by Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS) was also launched during the event.

''IIS's MBA in agripreneurship and value chain management will empower agribusiness leaders, agriculture entrepreneurs, and value chain experts with the necessary skills, knowledge, exposure and attitude,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021