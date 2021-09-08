Left Menu

Virtual JNU convocation on Sep 30 with Union education minister as chief guest

The practice resumed in 2018 after a gap of almost 46 years with JNU chancellor Dr V K Saraswat as the chief guest.Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the third convocation which saw protests by students over hostel fee hike, forcing then HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to stay inside the venue for over six hours.Last year, the convocation was held online due to the Covid pandemic with President Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion.There is tremendous excitement about the coming convocation on September 30, although it will have to be held in virtual mode.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:44 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University's fifth convocation will be held virtually on September 30 with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the chief guest.

The first convocation of the university was held in 1972 when G Parthasarathi was the vice-chancellor. The practice resumed in 2018 after a gap of almost 46 years with JNU chancellor Dr V K Saraswat as the chief guest.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the third convocation which saw protests by students over hostel fee hike, forcing then HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to stay inside the venue for over six hours.

Last year, the convocation was held online due to the Covid pandemic with President Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion.

''There is tremendous excitement about the coming convocation on September 30, although it will have to be held in virtual mode. Registration for the 5th convocation has been opened and the graduands can get registered on the JNU webpage jnu.ac.in/convocation,'' the university said.

In a Facebook live session a couple of days ago, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar had said that all the preparations have been made for the convocation which will be held by the end of this month.

