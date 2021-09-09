IIIT Hyderabad Restructures MSIT program into an Online Model Post-Covid

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly successful MSIT Program at IIIT Hyderabad, with 100% placement over the last 10 years, is being restructured as a partly-on-campus online program with 3 semesters of course work followed by one semester of internship/practicum.

Important changes are as follows: • Staggered Rolling Admission. Given the uncertainties of exam schedules and graduation dates caused due to the pandemic, prospective students can start the program every quarter.

• Online Learning By Doing. The innovative project based learning by doing curriculum has been adapted for remote online learning. • One-on-one Personalized Mentoring. Instead of conventional group learning in classroom-sized batches, the new instruction model uses personalized one-to-one interaction.

• Mastery Learning. The revised program implements variable duration learning, in which the 'time-constant-outcome-variable paradigm' is replaced by the 'time- variable-outcome constant paradigm'. Each student must get an A before proceeding to the next course.

• Self-Paced Instruction. Personalized mentoring enables each student to proceed at their own speed until they demonstrate mastery by getting 90% or more in each subject.

• Personalized Examination-on-Demand. Every student can request a personalized exam when they feel ready.

Students can now complete the coursework in one calendar year, with reduced tuition, followed by a semester-length practicum. Students will also be able to choose a specialization across Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, App Development (Full stack), Blockchain Technologies, and Information Security. The MSIT Online program remains a full-fledged Master's Program with campus placement opportunities and industry partnerships, helping students learn concepts by applying them in real-world scenarios. Applications to the MSIT Program will be reviewed and admitted on a rolling schedule after a virtual interview, allowing students to seek admission to the program without any health and safety concerns. Students can apply for the program through the MSIT Program website. Admission dates, Course Work requirements and other details and specifics can be found at www.msitprogram.in. About the MSIT Program: MSIT (or Master's in IT) Program is a one-year full-time postgraduate course with a global footprint in advanced computer sciences and a rich legacy spanning two decades. The MSIT Program brings forth expertise in cutting-edge computing technologies such as Intelligent Systems, Blockchain, DevOps, Data Analytics, Information Security and more. The program is offered by the multi-institutional ''Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning (CIHL)'' and deploys a unique hands-on ''Learning By Doing'' approach to the curriculum. Under MOU with Carnegie Mellon University (USA), some CMU researchers are providing guidance on the course content for the program. About the Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning (CIHL): The Consortium of Institutions of Higher Learning (CIHL) is a non-profit educational society by national-level universities of repute in Hyderabad, Telangana. The consortium's esteemed members comprise IIIT Hyderabad, SVU Tirupati, JNTU Hyderabad, JNTU Kakinada and JNTU Anantapur. CIHL, formed in 2001, is the formative body behind the MSIT Program, with a vision to make cutting-edge technical education accessible to all and create industry-ready professionals for tomorrow's workforce needs. About IIIT Hyderabad The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Cognitive Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: https://www.iiit.ac.in/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)