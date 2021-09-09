MP: Junior doctors of govt medical college go on strike in Bhopal

Junior doctors of a government medical college and hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have gone on strike, demanding that the state government revoke an order withholding the registration of three junior doctors.

At least 500 junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College and Hospital have been on strike since Wednesday, said Dr Arvind Meena, the president of the Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors' Association (JDA).

The state government had ordered to withhold the registration of three post-graduate students who participated in a strike in June amid the COVID-19 crisis, it was stated.

“These three doctors won't be able to practice because of this order and we demand that the government revoke the same,” Meena said.

The protesting doctors have been trying to meet state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang since the last one month, but no time was given to the association, he claimed.

The JDA of five other government medical colleges – Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa – have also extended outside support to the striking doctors on the issue, Meena said.

Junior doctors of the other colleges will also go on strike if the demand was not met by the end of the day, he added.

Speaking to reporters, the health minister clarified that the demand made by the JDA in the matter is under consideration.

There are nearly 3,000 junior doctors working in the six government medical colleges of the state.

