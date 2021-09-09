Left Menu

Apart from giving degrees, universities should also focus on placements: Haryana CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:06 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said universities should not become institutions that only award degrees to students, but they should also be concerned about placements.

Along with providing quality education, moral education should also be imparted to the students so that the feeling of patriotism is inculcated in them, he said while addressing the inaugural session of a one-day workshop of vice-chancellors and registrars of private universities across the state, according to an official statement here.

The session was chaired by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Haryana Raj Bhavan here. Education Minister Kanwar Pal and Chairman, Haryana Higher Education Council, Professor B K Kuthiala was also present.

The Chief Minister said the Haryana government is taking several steps to improve the quality of education.

Establishing a new university in every district is the top priority of the state government, he said, as it will ensure that students do not have to travel long distances for higher education.

He said the state government is continuously working to ensure new institutes for higher education are opened.

The Chief Minister called upon educationists present in the workshop to emphasise on imparting moral education.

Inculcating moral values in children can certainly play a pivotal role in curbing crime and corruption, Khattar added.

