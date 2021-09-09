Left Menu

Sit-in at Presidency University over various demands

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 21:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@pusc_presuniv)
Members of SFI-run Presidency University Students Council have been staging a sit-in on the institute's main campus for over three days over various demands, including formation of a committee to review preparedness for reopening of campus.

Adrija Karak, an office-bearer of the council, said on Thursday that one of the demands -- library access to students -- has been met with, but several other issues have remained unaddressed, prominent among them being vaccination drive for all students and constitution of a committee, with representatives of the union, to take a call on resumption of classes.

''We would also want authorities to reopen hostels, conduct laboratory classes for science students and initiate the process for holding entrance exams,'' she told PTI.

With the dean of students having told the agitators that he cannot take any decision on the vaccination drive and formation of the stakeholders' panel, the council members have sought a meeting with Vice Chancellor Anuradha Lohia.

''We haven't heard from the VC yet, she can at least talk to us over virtual platforms. But she has to address the issues which had plunged students into great uncertainty for the past one-and-half years,'' she said.

A university official said that the agitating students have been told to vacate the campus, citing health concerns. ''Authorities were always open for talks about issues which they can address, but matters such as resumption of lab classes, and entrance exams require state government's intervention,'' he added.

