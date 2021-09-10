Left Menu

Bengal govt revises family pension of employees

The West Bengal government has decided to revise the family pension of its employees and raise the monthly income ceiling from Rs 3,600 to Rs 9,000.The move comes in the wake of recommendations by the 6th Pay Commission. Prior to 2006, widows, unmarried and divorced women were not entitled to family pension after the death of government employees.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:37 IST
Bengal govt revises family pension of employees
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has decided to revise the family pension of its employees and raise the monthly income ceiling from Rs 3,600 to Rs 9,000.

The move comes in the wake of recommendations by the 6th Pay Commission. "… The question of raising the Income ceiling of mother/father and unmarried/widowed/divorced daughter beyond 25 years has been under consideration of the government for sometime past.

''After careful consideration of the matter, the Governor has decided that the Income ceiling for entitlement of such family pension be raised to Rs 9,000 per month. This will take immediate effect…,'' an official order said. Prior to 2006, widows, unmarried and divorced women were not entitled to family pension after the death of government employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021